Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hovland hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.