  • Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.