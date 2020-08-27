-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Daily Fantasy preview for BMW Championship
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club North Course in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
Hatton had a 359-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
Hatton hit his drive 348 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the first. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hatton's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.
