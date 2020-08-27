In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Hatton had a 359-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.

Hatton hit his drive 348 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the first. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hatton's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.