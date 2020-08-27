  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club North Course in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for BMW Championship

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club North Course in Olympia Fields, Illinois.