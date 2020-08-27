-
Tyler Duncan putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
Interviews
Tyler Duncan’s interview after Round 1 of BMW
Following his opening-round at the 2020 BMW Championship Tyler Duncan talks about 68, how his key decisions while on the course.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day in 2nd at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a 363 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Tyler Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Duncan's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
