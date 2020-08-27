In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the par-4 11th, Finau's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

Finau hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau had a 375-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third. This moved Finau to even for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Finau hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at even-par for the round.