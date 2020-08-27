In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hoge's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hoge went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.