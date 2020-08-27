In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tiger Woods hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Woods got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Woods hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woods at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Woods's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Woods suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woods at 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Woods's tee shot went 264 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.