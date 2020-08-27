In his first round at the BMW Championship, Talor Gooch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Gooch had a 359-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Gooch got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 4 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.

Gooch tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 6 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 7 over for the round.

Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.