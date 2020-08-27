In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 4 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 65th at 7 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Im to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Im's tee shot went 243 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 7 over for the round.