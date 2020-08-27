-
-
Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz’s putt on the 9th hole in the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes par on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz's his second shot went 33 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 221 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.