In his first round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler's his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 5 over for the round.