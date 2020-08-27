-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Palmer’s clutch birdie chip shot at BMW
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer holes a 60-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Palmer at 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
