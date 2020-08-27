-
Russell Henley shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Russell Henley makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 46th at 4 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
Henley got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 over for the round.
