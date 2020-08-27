In his first round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On his tee stroke on the 626-yard par-5 first, McIlroy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McIlroy's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy's tee shot went 163 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.