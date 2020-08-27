-
Robby Shelton shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
Shelton got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Shelton's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 4 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.
