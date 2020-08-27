In his first round at the BMW Championship, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 46th at 4 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Werenski got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Werenski hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Werenski's 206 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.