Paul Casey shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 3 over for the round.
