In his first round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Reed hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Reed got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Reed's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Reed's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reed's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Reed had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Reed tee shot went 158 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.