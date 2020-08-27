Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay had a 378-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

Cantlay his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cantlay to 1 over for the round.