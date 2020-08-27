In his first round at the BMW Championship, Nick Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.