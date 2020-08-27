Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.