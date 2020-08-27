Max Homa hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 46th at 4 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Homa's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 2 over for the round.

Homa tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 3 over for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 over for the round.