7-over 77 by Maverick McNealy in first round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy on his keys to success before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 65th at 7 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
McNealy got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.
McNealy tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 5 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 6 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 7 over for the round.
