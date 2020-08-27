-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
Wolff missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's tee shot went 235 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
Wolff his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 over for the round.
