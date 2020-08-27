-
Matthew Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the par-5 first, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Fitzpatrick at even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
