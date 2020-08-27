  • Matthew Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.