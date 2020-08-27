In his first round at the BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a 245 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar's tee shot went 264 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Kuchar's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 227 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 over for the round.