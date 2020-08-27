-
-
Mark Hubbard putts himself to an even-par first round of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Mark Hubbard makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
Mark Hubbard got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.