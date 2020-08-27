In his first round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 69th at 10 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Leishman got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 6 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Leishman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 7 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Leishman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Leishman to 10 over for the round.