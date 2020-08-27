-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 3 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day in 3rd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under; and Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Mackenzie Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hughes's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
