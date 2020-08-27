-
-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
-
Interviews
Louis Oosthuizen on qualifying for the BMW Championship on the bubble
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen talks about battling darkness last week at THE NORTHERN TRUST and what was going through his mind on the 18th hole, needing a birdie to advance to this week’s FedExCup Playoffs event.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Oosthuizen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.