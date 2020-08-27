Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Oosthuizen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.