Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Lanto Griffin makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 15th, Griffin reached the green in 4 and rolled a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
