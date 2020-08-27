Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Streelman hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Streelman had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 16th green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streelman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Streelman to 6 over for the round.