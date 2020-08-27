In his first round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 second, Na went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Na's tee shot went 233 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Na's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Na hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Na's tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.