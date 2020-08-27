-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner nearly aces No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
Kisner got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Kisner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Kisner to 2 over for the round.
