Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thomas's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thomas went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.