Jon Rahm shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Rahm's tee shot went 221 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 5 over for the round.
