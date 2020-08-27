In his first round at the BMW Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the par-4 10th, Joel Dahmen's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.