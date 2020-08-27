Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Niemann hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Niemann hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 1 over for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.