Jim Herman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jim Herman makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Herman hit his 116 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
