  • Jason Kokrak shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.