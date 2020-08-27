In his first round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 46th at 4 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kokrak's 195 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 4 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 4 over for the round.