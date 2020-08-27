-
Jason Day shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Jason Day on the best advice Tiger Woods has given him
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, former champion Jason Day shares the best advice he’s received from Tiger Woods recently and how a putting tip from Woods years ago helped him win various tournaments.
Jason Day hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Day's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.
At the 396-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Day stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 over for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 6 over for the round.
