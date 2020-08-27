Jason Day hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Day's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 5 over for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Day stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 6 over for the round.