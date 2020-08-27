-
J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, J.T. Poston's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
