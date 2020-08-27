In his first round at the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Matsuyama finished his day in 1st at 3 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Hideki Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Matsuyama had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 67-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.