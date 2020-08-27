In his first round at the BMW Championship, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the par-4 10th, Higgs's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.