Harris English shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Harris English on his breakout year prior to the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English shares how a low moment at the Korn Ferry Finals last season helped him develop as a player and why it's led to his breakout season.
Harris English hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.
English got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, English's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
