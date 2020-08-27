Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Woodland had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Woodland's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Woodland got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 5 over for the round.