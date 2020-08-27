In his first round at the BMW Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.