In his first round at the BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 14th at 1 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Johnson's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson had a 376-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.