Danny Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
Lee hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
Lee tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.
