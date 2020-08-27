In his first round at the BMW Championship, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Berger got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

Berger tee shot went 239 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.