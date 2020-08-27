Corey Conners hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 5 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 6 over for the round.